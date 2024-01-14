Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys 1,360 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.56. 39,594,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,150,860. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $273.89 and a one year high of $412.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.37.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

