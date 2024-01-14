Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of PNR opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $73.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $41,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

