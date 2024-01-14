PayPay Securities Corp Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

PayPay Securities Corp cut its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for about 3.1% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 211,049 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

SPXL stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $105.48.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

