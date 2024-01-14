Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 7,603 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.46. 525,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.18 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average of $193.78.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

