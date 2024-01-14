Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 10,955 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.00. 3,646,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,672. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

