Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $560.61. 617,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.47.

Get Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.