Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.89. 123,043,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,759,456. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.39 and a 200 day moving average of $246.91. The firm has a market cap of $695.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

