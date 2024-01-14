Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,826 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 0.6% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,308. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

