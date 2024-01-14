Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000. Comcast makes up approximately 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. 12,742,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,128,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

