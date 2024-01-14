Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

