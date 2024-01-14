PancakeSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76.39 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $720.70 million and $76.39 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00006853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 385,846,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,823,006 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

