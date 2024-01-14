Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Raised by Goldstream Capital Management Ltd

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 3.3% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $325.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.54 and a fifty-two week high of $330.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

