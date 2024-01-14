Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

