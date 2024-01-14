Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s 6th Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,450 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 1.38% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after buying an additional 94,579 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $34.17. 630,800 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

