Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 30.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

