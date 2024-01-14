OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Stock Price Up 38.6%

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 38.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$49.43 and last traded at C$49.43. Approximately 389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.65.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.14.

About OTP Bank Nyrt.

(Get Free Report)

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, municipalities, corporations, and enterprises. The company offers loans; accounts; debit and credit cards; insurance; account management; securities; factoring; company statement; and other products and services for individual and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.