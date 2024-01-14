OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Stock Price Up 38.6%

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 38.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$49.43 and last traded at C$49.43. Approximately 389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.65.
OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.14.
About OTP Bank Nyrt.
OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, municipalities, corporations, and enterprises. The company offers loans; accounts; debit and credit cards; insurance; account management; securities; factoring; company statement; and other products and services for individual and enterprise customers.
