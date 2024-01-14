Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 299,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after buying an additional 75,002 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $106.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $293.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.