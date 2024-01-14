Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.13.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $221,775,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $182,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

