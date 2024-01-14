Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.4 %

UNH opened at $521.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $537.04 and its 200 day moving average is $513.45. The stock has a market cap of $482.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

