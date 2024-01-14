Oasys Self Reported Market Cap Hits $183.71 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $183.71 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can currently be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasys alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.10014762 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,247,543.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.