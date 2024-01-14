NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the December 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

