Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 3.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $107.16. 3,584,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $480.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

