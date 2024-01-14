Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. 958,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,359. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.