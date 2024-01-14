Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $585,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $363.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,847. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $366.86.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.20.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

