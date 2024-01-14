Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Down 26.7% in December

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NBH stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

