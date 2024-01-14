Nervos Network Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $142.91 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,846.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00166939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.16 or 0.00592968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00367965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00201433 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,024,612,240 coins and its circulating supply is 43,337,257,448 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

