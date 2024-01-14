Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Head to Head Comparison

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) and Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nemaura Medical and Todos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5,082.93%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Todos Medical has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Todos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -97.77% Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Todos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 29.62 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.21 Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.02 -$43.31 million N/A N/A

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Todos Medical.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Todos Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

