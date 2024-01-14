Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. 136,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,600. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $329.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nelnet will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 105,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nelnet by 15.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nelnet in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Nelnet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 39.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

