Needham & Company LLC Raises TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $50.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTGT

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $987.91 million, a PE ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.02. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $52.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in TechTarget by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.