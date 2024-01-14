NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Trading Up 0.5%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 42,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NanoXplore
NanoXplore Stock Up 0.5 %
NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.33 million. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NanoXplore Company Profile
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NanoXplore
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.