NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Trading Up 0.5%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 42,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

GRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.64 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.20.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.33 million. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

