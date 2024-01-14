Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Trimmed by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MS traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,303,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

