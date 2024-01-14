Mizuho Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $256.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $232.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.56.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $249.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,151,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after buying an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 98,059.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 297,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after buying an additional 297,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

