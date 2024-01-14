Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 352 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MET traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,604. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

