Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. 3,971,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

