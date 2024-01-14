Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,867 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.55. 12,250,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

