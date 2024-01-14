Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,860 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,761 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in UBS Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UBS Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,803 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

