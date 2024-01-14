Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,875. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

