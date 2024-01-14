Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 41,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,175,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,105,000 after acquiring an additional 341,400 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 39,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,774,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,749,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

