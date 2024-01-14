Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 114.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a market cap of $480.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

