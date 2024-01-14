Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,126,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $95.41. 1,378,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

