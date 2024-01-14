Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 554 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.95. 932,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

