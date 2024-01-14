Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.6% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,494,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,395. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.