Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,652 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.1% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 101,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

