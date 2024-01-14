Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42,920 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $179,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after buying an additional 1,657,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $374.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $377.06. The company has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.18 and a 200-day moving average of $316.11.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

