Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 208 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.56.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $249.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day moving average of $229.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

