Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in ENI by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 1,770.9% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 631,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ENI by 25.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.4862 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

E has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

