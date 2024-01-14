Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

MRK stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $300.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MRK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.