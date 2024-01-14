Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lessened by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

MRK stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

