Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 82 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $293.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

