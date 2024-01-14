Members Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,700 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.6% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.31 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.